BWW Interview: Elijah Rock talks about playing a singing sheriff in the musical DESPERATE MEASURES at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Rep brings together Shakespeare and the wild, witty west in their production of DESPERATE MEASURES. No wild west story is complete without someone to bring law and order and Elijah Rock is happy to bring that role to life. A classically trained singer, Rock talks about helping bring this musical comedy to life through February 12th.

DESPERATE MEASURES is a musical comedy inspired by the plot of Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE with some fun wild west twists. Elijah Rock plays the Sheriff, a man of law and order who has to help out a hotheaded young cowboy who has come to town. Rock says taking on this role has been a lot of fun to work on because the character isn't all that he seems.

"I play the sheriff, he really is the mastermind of all the shenanigans that are taking place. It's full of hilarious, wild malarkey, but he's also a very smart guy. He says how it helps his job not to act too smart but he's actually the one who comes up with all of the ideas. He's a funny guy, really smart and charming but he doesn't give his hand away; he's the guy orchestrating and planning."

The cast of DESPERATE MEASURES

Having trained since a young age in Bel Canto (which means beautiful singing in Italian) he has a musical foundation that means he can sing just about anything. The early American Songbook's timeless melodies and powerful emotions have led him from Gershwin to ColePorter, to DukeEllington, Sammy Davis JR., and Louis Armstrong. So taking on DESPERATE MEASURES has been a fun challenge with this more western-inspired score.

"It's bluegrassy, country-influenced Really interesting musically; it's deceptively difficult. The composers did a wonderful job of constructing the actual composition. I speak using a southern accent. It makes it more fun and interesting actually to sing with a bit of a southern drawl. I love the challenge of the music, it's wonderful."

How to get tickets

Elijah Rock and the cast of DESPERATE MEASURES are performing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through February 12th. For ticket and showtime information go to www.northcoastrep.org

North Coast Rep's Covid policy is that masks must be worn at all times indoors regardless of vaccination status. All guests need to have a photo ID and either their physical CDC vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record until further notice. There must be at least 14 days elapsed from the date of the final dose.

Any unvaccinated persons must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the performance date. This includes guests under age 12 or those who need a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons or due to sincerely held religious beliefs.

Photo Credits: Elijah Rock, and North Coast Rep