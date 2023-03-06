Arts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKIN

Poway Onstage will work closely with Poway Unified School District to provide creative programs that broaden children's knowledge of the performing arts, thereby enhancing their academic, social, and intellectual growth.

While we offer our six part program year round, we aim to bring more awareness to our Arts In Education Initiative in the month of March, which is dedicated to arts education and gives our community an opportunity to appreciate the importance of the arts for ALL students in California schools and nation wide.

In March of every year, Poway OnStage schedules workshops with Missoula Children's Theatre Educator/Directors that serve more than 600 local 3rd grade students with an in-school Musical Theater Experience. These dynamic workshops are aligned with California State Visual and Performing Arts Standards and include acting skills, improvisation, teamwork and more. In addition, Poway OnStage will host over 60 children in a week-long "audition to production" Musical Theater Experience on stage at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. This year we present: Rumpelstiltskin.

This classic Grimm fairytale tells the story of a small and strange imp like creature that makes a deal with a young girl who has been tasked with spinning straw into gold in order to impress the king. While this creature may appear to be all too helpful his "good deeds" come at a price. If you are unable to pay the toll you must guess his name: Rumpelstiltskin! This well known fable was collected by The Brothers Grimm in the 1812 edition of Children's and Household Tales and has seen many iterations and reimagining over the last two centuries.

This version of Rumpelstiltskin is presented by Missoula Children's Theatre annual Youth Musical Theatre Camp. Children K-12th grade will audition, rehearse and stage a full-scale musical performance in just six days as they learn the fundamentals of theatre production.



Rumpelstiltskin is a special one day event. Join us on Saturday March 11th at 3:00pm & 7:00pm at Poway Center for The Performing Arts.



Seats are general admission and adult tickets are $20. Children's tickets (18 & under) are $10. Tickets are available at PowayOnStage.org or by calling the box office at: 858-748-0505.