Applications Available for Pam Farr Summer Shakeseare Studio 2020 At The Old Globe

As part of The Old Globe's ongoing commitment to serve the public good by hosting programs that serve all of San Diego County, applications are now available online for the 2020 Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio for high school students. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, March 31. The four-week program is a unique opportunity for rising 9th - 12th graders and recent graduates not only to develop foundational skills for reading, interpreting, and performing Shakespeare's plays, but also to cultivate their own artistic voice through storytelling and creating original material.

The Old Globe believes that theatre matters. In our effort to make theatre matter to more people, the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio admits students without regard to their ability to pay, and financial and transportation support is available for all students with demonstrated need. Tuition for the four weeks is $725.00; interviews and group sessions will be scheduled, upon receipt of applications, for Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 24.

Students will actively participate in an intensive curriculum of acting, movement, music, and writing classes, as well as receive training in voice and speech, stage combat, and text. There will also be regular master classes with Globe artists and staff, many of whom are among the leaders in their fields. Students will deepen their understanding and appreciation of Shakespeare's writing and use his work as a model for engaging with their own selves and enriching their knowledge of the Bard.

For more information on the program, photos from past performances, and application instructions, please visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/edp-pages/2020/pam-farr-summer-shakespeare-studio-2020 or email Studio@TheOldGlobe.org

The Studio will run July 6 - August 4 OR July 13 - August 11* and will culminate in the Studio Showcase performance on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. OR Monday, August 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.** on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre , part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. This final presentation will combine Shakespearean scenes, soliloquies, and sonnets with original material generated by the students.

*In the event of production schedule changes, start dates will be pushed back to July 13. We should know prior to interviews.

**In the event of production schedule changes, the showcase date will be pushed back to August 10. We should know prior to interviews.





