AXIS Announces Sensory-Friendly Holiday Event
Now on its second consecutive year, and for the first time as part of its AXIS program, The Old Globe will present a sensory-friendly holiday event online.
This free program will feature a variety of musical performances, a holiday puppet show, a sing-along, original poetry, and scenes from beloved holiday movies!
The Sensory-Friendly Holiday AXIS event will be hosted by Inclusion Specialist Samantha Ginn and Reid Moriarty from Jungle Poppins. This final AXIS event of the year will feature a musical performance from Jungle Poppins, Yakety Yaks, and Banding Together; a holiday puppet performance by Elias Arazi; a piano performance by Michael Dendel; a sing-along with musician Tony Houck; and a special performance of original poetry and scenes from holiday movies developed by participants in the Globe's neurodiverse Community Voices workshop.
On The Old Globe's YouTube channel, The Old Globe website, and The Old Globe and The Old Globe Arts Engagement Facebook pages.Sunday, December 20, 10:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. PT Schedule: 10:00 a.m.: Welcome!
10:05 a.m.: Jungle Poppins performance
10:25 a.m.: Holiday puppet performance by Elias Arazi
10:30 a.m.: Community Voices final presentations
10:55 a.m.: Yakety Yaks performance
11:10 a.m.: Piano performance by Michael Dendel
11:20 a.m.: Banding Together performances by Clayton, Kasey, and Christopher
11:30 a.m.: Sing-along with musician Tony Houck
11:45 a.m.: Closing!