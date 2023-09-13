AIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to San Jose in October

Performances run Tuesday, October 31 through Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Broadway San Jose has announced that the First National Tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, the new Broadway smash hit musical, will play San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, October 31 and running through Sunday, November 5, 2023. Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8558. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
The performance schedule for AIN’T TOO PROUD is as follows: Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 4 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Featuring the Grammy® winning songs and Tony® winning moves, AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.
After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play to sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.
The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.
The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Work Light Productions.
The San Jose engagement of AIN’T TOO PROUD is presented by arrangement with Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander presentation, and is a subscription offering of the 2023/24 season.
Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.
For more information, please visit www.AintTooProudMusical.com.
