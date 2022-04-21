29th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival Set to Kick Off in May

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced today the lineup for the 29th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival (JFest), which brings another fantastic year of Jewish music, theatre, art and ideas to the community. This year's festival will last from May 23rd - July 19th, 2022 and features a slate of 14 virtual and live performances celebrating San Diego's diverse performing arts community. All events are available for reservations at https://www.sdrep.org/jfest

Festival Artistic Director Todd Salovey shared "This year's JFest is both live and virtual. At the center is Ali Viterbi's wonderful In Every Generation which started as a festival reading and now has three full productions nationally! We have amazing headliners: Joel Grey, Hershey Felder, rap star Nissim Black, the cast of Shtisel, Niki Jacobs from Netherlands, Angelina Reaux, plus festival favorites Klezmer Summit and Women of Valor. There's theatre, music, opera, dance, and so much to celebrate and enjoy!"

This year's festival features the inimitable hip hop artist Nissim Black in a concert overlooking the ocean, songstress Niki Jacobs performing the world's most gorgeous Yiddish music and the renowned Hershey Felder with two unmissable events. The 21st Klezmer Summit, a festival favorite, is a celebration of hope and a tribute to Ukraine. Renowned opera, theatre and cabaret performer, Angelina Reaux performs the music of Kurt Weill, and choreographer Yehuda Hyman shares his solo show. This year also celebrates the 13th Annual Women of Valor with music, stories and images of six women who have made a significant impact in San Diego.

A special highlight of the festival is Broadway icon Joel Grey (June 18 6pm) who will share his favorite plays with festival Artistic Director, Todd Salovey. Another highlight is a discussion (June 18 12pm) with Actor Michael Aloni and co-creator and writer Ori Elon on their award-winning Israeli series Shtisel on Netflix.

The 29th annual presentation of JFEST will also feature the return of The Whole Megillah, a festival of new Jewish plays. This new play festival highlights unproduced and unapologetically Jewish work for the American Theatre. Throughout June, four brand new works from four powerhouse female writers will be presented as staged readings. Each distinct work explores different facets of the contemporary Jewish experience, and is coupled with panel discussions featuring renowned Jewish artists and speakers.

In a continued focus on our next generation of artists, the festival will feature the 4th Annual The Room Where It Happens with San Diego Jewish Academy. The festival also showcases plays that have progressed onto stages around the world. A cornerstone of this years' festival is the highly-anticipated world premiere of Ali Viterbi's enthralling and touching family saga, In Every Generation (May 26-Jun 19.) The Blessing of a Broken Heart, written by Todd Salovey was performed in Jerusalem in May 2022 and captured on film. The film will also stream at this year's festival.

Reservations for the 29th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival are currently available and can be made at sdrep.org/jfest or by calling 619.544.1000.