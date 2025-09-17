24th Annual San Diego International Film Festival Reveals 2025 Slate

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Diego International Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for the 34th season, running from October 15 to 19. This year, the theme is "Where Culture, Coast and Cinema Collide," and features 108 titles in Gala, Narrative, Documentary, Spotlight and Short Selections.

This year’s Main Slate showcases a lineup from 29 countries and 24 world premieres chosen from a record-breaking 3,500 submissions. Opening this year’s Festival is the highly-anticipated film, Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield. (Venice Film Festival).

Additional Highlighted Gala Features include, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal (Telluride Film Festival),HIKARI’s Rental Family starring Brendan Fraser (Toronto International Film Festival) Cole Webley’s Omaha, starring John Magaro (Sundance Film Festival), Marie-Elsa Sgualdo’s Silent Rebellion starring Lila Gueneau and Grégoire Colin (Venice Film Festival), Max Walker-Silverman’s Rebuilding starring Josh O’Connor (Sundance Film Festival) Matthew Shear’s Fantasy Life starring Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola (SXSW, Special Jury Award), Elena Oxman’s Outerland starring Asia Kate Dillon (SXSW), Dean Imperial’s Caper, starring Dean Imperial, Kevin Kane, Sam Gilroy (SXSW), Amy Landecker’s For Worse starring Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford (SXSW).

According to Tonya Mantooth, CEO/Artistic Director, “The San Diego International Film Festival is more than just a film festival — it’s a cultural experience. From international cinema that sparks global dialogue to local stories that reflect the heart of our community, the Festival is pleased to present the best in cinematic storytelling, creativity, and human connection in our beautiful San Diego. Festival attendees will see a strong lineup of diverse voices, bold perspectives and films that spark empathy and conversation. Gathering at the Festival once a year in beautiful San Diego unites storytellers, changemakers and Film Lovers. They will see International standouts, features, thought provoking documentaries, Award-winning shorts, and high-profile studio premieres that will give audiences a first look at some of the year’s most acclaimed films.”

The Opening Night film premiere and party will be held at THE LOT, La Jolla on Wednesday, October 15th. The Night of the Stars Tribute red carpet event will take place at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on Thursday, October 16th. The San Diego International Film Festival honors some of the film industry’s most accomplished actors, directors and filmmakers.

Each year, the festival presents the Gregory Peck Award of Excellence in Cinema with the support of the Peck family. Partial list of past honorees includes Laurence Fishburne, Annette Bening, Adrien Brody, Kate Beckinsale, Andy Garcia, Kumail Nanjiani, Heather Graham, Judd Apatow, Regina Hall, Kenny Loggins, Geena Davis and others.

Culinary Cinema takes place on Sunday, October 19th and is a perfect recipe for Sunday fun and a dream come true for foodies! Hosted by Shawn Styles from CBS8’s ‘Cooking with Styles’, the ingredients begin with an extravagant nosh at the Capital One Cafe, followed by a cuisine-themed film, Mads K. Baekkevold’s The Chef & The Daruma. The Festival will then continue from October 17th through October 19th at the AMC14@ UTC Westfield, La Jolla, CA. The most up-to-date festival information is available here.

FESTIVAL PASSES

The Festival’s signature events (Opening Night Film and Pre-Reception and Culinary Cinema) typically sell out. The best way to guarantee reservations at these events is to purchase a pass and reserve tickets no later than Sep 10th. Individual event tickets to the signature events will go on Sept 12th on a space available basis.

The VIP Pass Package includes: Opening Night Film Premiere and Party, Night of the Stars Tribute, Party With a Purpose, Culinary Cinema, first access to all film screenings, panels, special events and Fest Lounge.

The Fest Pass Package includes all screenings on Thursday - Sunday. Does NOT include Opening Night Film & Party, Night of the Stars Tribute or Culinary Cinema. The Weekend Pass Package includes all screenings on Saturday and Sunday only. Culinary Cinema not included.

10-Ticket Package: Choose 10 screenings from a curated selection of premieres, international films, indies, docs, and shorts. Your festival, your way. Buy the 10-Ticket Bundle for $175 and save $25! Valid Thu, Oct 16 – Sun, Oct 19

There are a variety of Festival Packages available to suit every budget. Individual screenings can be purchased for $20 all the way up to the VIP PASS PACKAGE for $575. Learn more about Festival ticketing options here.

2025 SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Gala and Narrative Competition (22)

100 Liters of Gold, Dir. Teemu Nikki, Finland, Italy, United States Premiere

After the Hunt, Dir. California Premiere Dir. Luca Guadagnino , Italy, USA,

Aontas , Dir. Damien McCann, Ireland, San Diego Premiere

Caper , Dir. Dean Imperial, USA, West Coast Premiere

Case 137 , Dir. Dominik Moll, France, North American Premiere

Fantasy Life , Dir. Matthew Shear, USA, San Diego Premiere

For Worse , Dir. West Coast Premiere , Dir. Amy Landecker , USA,

Hamnet , Dir. Chloe Zhao, UK, California Premiere

Hello Mother , Dir. Byambasuren Ganbat, Mongolia, North American Premiere

Lost In Territories, Dir. Nadav Shlomo Giladi, France, Israel, Germany, Italy , World Premiere

Magic Hour, Dir. Jacqueline Christy, USA, San Diego Premiere

Obraz, Dir. Nikola Vukcevic, Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, Germany, North American Premiere

Odd Fish, Dir. Snaevar Solvason, Iceland, West Coast Premiere

Omaha, Dir. Cole Webley, USA, San Diego Premiere

Outerlands, Dir. Elena Oxman, USA, Southern California Premiere

Rebuilding , Dir. Max Walker-Silverman, USA, Southern California Premiere

Reeling , Dir. Yana Alliata, USA, West Coast Premiere

Rental Family, Dir. HIKARI, Japan, USA, California Premiere

Silent Rebellion, Dir. Marie-Elsa Sgualdo, Switzerland, Belgium, France, North American Premiere

SUNPHLOWERS , Dir. Dave Byrne, Ireland, United States Premiere

The Fisherman , Dir. San Diego Premiere , Dir. Zoey Martinson , Ghana,

The Party’s Ov er , Dir. Antony Cordier ,France , North American Premiere

Documentary Competition (11)

A Quiet Love, Dir. Garry Keane, Ireland, North American Premiere

Desert Angel, Dir. Vincent DeLuca, USA, San Diego Premiere

Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum - Amelia Island, Dir. Joey Travolta, USA, West Coast Premiere

Matter of Time, Dir. Karen Barzilay, USA, Canada, West Coast Premiere

Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution, Dir. Sheridan O’Donnell, United Kingdom, West Coast Premiere

Room to Move, Dir. , San Diego Premiere Dir. Alexander Hammer , USA

Standout: The Ben Kjar Story, Dir. Tanner Christensen, USA, San Diego Premiere

The Chef & The Daruma, Dir. Mads K. Baekkevold, Canada, California Premiere

The Kids Are Not Alright, Dir. Makaela Shwer, USA, San Diego Premiere

Ugo: An Artist at War, Dir. Steve Nemsick, USA, World Premiere

Shorts Tracks Competition (74)

Animation Filmmaking:

Amped, Dir. Vincent Salvano, USA, San Diego Premiere

Blacky The Metal Arm Cat, Dir. Nic Ho, Hong Kong, San Diego Premiere

Blu's, Dir. Rajesh PK, India, San Diego Premiere

Christopher & the Bug, Dir. Vanessa Esteves, Kevin Micallef, Canada, San Diego Premiere

Creatures of Chaos, Dir. Siddharth Zutshi, Asavari Kumar, USA, Denmark, San Diego Premiere

Forevergreen, Dir. Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears, USA, San Diego Premiere

Goldau, Dir. Roman Kaelin, Switzerland, United States Premiere

I dream about Colorful Earth, Dir. Will Kim, USA, West Coast Premiere

Puggy Huggy, Dir. Sungwon Kim, South Korea, San Diego Premiere

Unstable: A Ponytale, Dir. Lauren Hale, USA, World Premiere

DocuDrama:

Big Bass, Dir. Drew Dickler, USA , San Diego Premiere

Dancing Warrior, Dir. Rachel McDonald, Peter Goetz, USA, West Coast Premiere

Edel Rodriguez: Freedom is a Verb, Dir, Mecky Creus, Adrienne Hall, USA , San Diego Premiere

Hellbent, Dir. Brooklyn Phillips, Sarah S tewart, USA, California Premiere

Keeper of the Cascades, Dir. Maddie Pellman, Grace Galligan, USA, California Premiere

The Opening Address, Dir. Jess Lowe Chaverri, Konwanahktotha Alvera Sargent, USA, Southern California Premiere

Dramedy:

Cherry-Colored Funk, Dir. Chelsie Pennello, USA, San Diego Premiere

DISC, Dir. Blake Rice, USA , San Diego Premiere

I want to go to Moscow, Dir. Sarah Baskin , USA, Southern California Premiere

Randy as Himself, Dir. Margaret Miller , U SA, San Diego Premiere

Sienna and the Sit, Dir. Scottie Thompson, USA, San Diego Premiere

The Most Powerful Human on Earth, Dir. Andrew Richardson , United Kingdom, California Premiere

Dramatic Lens:

Ashes Under The Sand, Dir. Richard LePow, USA, West Coast Premiere

Fireline, Dir. Robin T akao D'Oench, USA, San Diego Premiere

Hugh, Dir. Walker Patterson, USA, San Diego Premiere

Kong Kong, Dir. Bochen Gong, China, North American Premiere

The Truck, Dir. Elizabeth Rao, USA, San Diego Premiere

Charmingly Short:

Fireflies in the Dusk, Dir. , San Diego Premiere Dir. Jonathan Hammond , USA

Friday Night Flop, Dir. Simon Friedberg, Elliott Gerner, UK, Southern California Premiere

Nonna's Nude, Dir. Courtney Ulrich, USA, San Diego Premiere

Over, Dir. Duncan Ragg, Anna Philli ps, Australia , Southern California Premiere

Sally, Get the Potatoes, San Diego Premiere Dir. Danicah Waldo , USA,

Shaba Daba, Dir . Tony De Niro, USA, San Diego Premiere

San Diego Scene:

Code Red, Dir. Jessica McGaugh, USA, San Diego Premiere

Coulrophobia, Dir. Christopher White, USA , San Diego Premiere

Crane, Dir. Aiden Keltner, USA, California Premiere

Disconnected, Dir. Will Jones, USA, World Premiere

One Handed Fighter, Dir. Matthew Meredith, USA, West Coast Premiere

The Last Ones Out, Dir. Joshua Timpany, USA, San Diego Premiere

The Truth About Susie, DIr. Ty Mabrey, USA, World Premiere

Tides of Tradition: A Brief History of San Diego Commercial Fishing, Dir. Lindsay Bauman, USA, World Premiere

Short & Sweet:

#1 Bad Dad , Dir. Natalie Camou , USA, San Diego Premiere

Crayons, Dir. Alejandro Ansoleaga, USA, San Diego Premiere

Dear Moon , Dir. Robin Lebeau , Ola Mirzoeva, France, World Premiere

Duck Duck Goose , Dir. Sara Balghonaim , Saudi Arabia , West coast / California premiere

Fire at Will, Dir. Morgan Gruer, USA, San Diego Premiere

RISE, Dir. Jessica J. Rowlands , Zimbabwe , San Diego Premiere

Uncle Johnny, San Diego Premiere Dir. Margaux Susi , USA,

Winter Psalm , Dir. Hao Yan ,China, USA, San Diego Premiere

Student Showcase:

bio_LOGIC, Dir. JT Salcido, USA, San Diego Premiere

Echoes of the Wild, Dir. Shaz Bell, New Zealand, North American Premiere

Endowed, Dir. West Coast Premiere Dir. Ben Caplan , USA,

GO, Dir. San Diego Premiere Dir. Dusan Brown , USA,

Grade A Love, Dir. Jaden Koller, USA, West Coast Premiere

Julie, Dir. Kendra Michelle Marquez, USA, San Diego Premiere

My Father's Wedding, Dir. Jay McGregor, Canada, San Diego Premiere

On Air, Dir. Colby Barrios, USA, San Diego Premiere

Terroir, Dir. Casey Rogerson , USA, West Coast Premiere

Why Can't We Just Be Ghosts? Dir. Patrick Jang, USA, San Diego Premiere

Twisted Humor:

Flash Warning, San Diego Premiere Dir. Allegra Leguizamo , USA,

FLOOR , Dir. Jo Bareun , Korea, Republic of , West Coast Premiere

GEMIN I , Dir. Naomi Christie , USA, World Premiere

J ael Drives the Nail , Dir. Maddie Dai, UK , United States Premiere

Let's Settle This! , Dir. Jack Woon, New Zealand, World Premiere

Rubber Ducky, Dir. Alexander Angliss-Wilson, Australia, North American Premiere

Scissor Sleepover , Dir. Nee Kirschman , USA , San Diego Premiere

Toe , Dir. Elly Howard, USA , West Coast Premiere

When Worlds Collide:

After What Happened at the Library, Dir. Syra McCarthy, USA, San Diego Premiere

Five Past Twelve, Dir. Kevin Van Doorslaer , Belgium , San Diego Premiere

Follower, North American Premiere Dir. Ryan park , USA, South Korea,

PA PER CRANES & BLUE FROG, Chavo, Japan, North American Premiere

Persia n Rug , Dir . Lucas Pimenta , B razil, World Premiere

PUNTER, Dir. Jason Adam Maselle, USA, San Diego Premiere

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP