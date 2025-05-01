2025 GLOBE FOR ALL Extends JULIUS CAESAR Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe has announced an autumn full of Shakespeare with this year's Globe for All Tour, bringing a production of Julius Caesar to communities across the region. Directed by Marcela Lorca (The Old Globe's Stir), this tour will feature a multitalented company of artists that will bring the production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County, as well as south of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. Admission is free. This limited engagement will tour for four weeks only, with performances starting on Tuesday, October 28 and running through Saturday, November 22, 2025. A full list of venues, dates, and times will be announced at a later date.

In an opportunity to further connect with the artistic talent of the binational region, The Old Globe is also hosting a contest to develop the official promotional artwork for this touring production of Julius Caesar, calling artists from San Diego and Tijuana to submit bold, family-friendly digital designs featuring the show's title. This contest invites local talent to collaborate with the Globe's creative team and gain visibility, with the winner receiving a $1,000 stipend and promotional exposure on all marketing materials. All participants will receive two complimentary tickets to see All's Well That Ends Well or The Comedy of Errors, part of The Old Globe's 2025 Summer Shakespeare Festival under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. The artwork contest is now open through Friday, May 30, 2025 at TheOldGlobe.org/Globe-for-All.

Julius Caesar is one of Shakespeare's greatest plays. Caesar is beloved by the people of Rome, but after his latest military triumph his hunger for power makes Senators Brutus and Cassius sense a dictator in the making. The honorable Brutus faces a wrenching decision: stage a coup for the sake of country, or stay loyal to Caesar. Experience Shakespeare's electrifying tale of cunning diplomacy, fast-shifting alliances, and the unpredictable consequences of betrayal.

“Our annual Globe for All Tour offers a unique opportunity to enjoy live theatre right in your neighborhood.” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “This year, our four-week tour allows us the opportunity to bring one of Shakespeare's most popular titles to our new and existing community partners throughout the region.”

Full casting and creative team for the Globe for All Tour of Julius Caesar will be announced at a later date. Bios and photos of all participants can be found at TheOldGlobe.org/Press-Room.

Although offered for free, registrations are required to attend the public performances in the community. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will depend on the venue's capacity. If registration is full, guests are encouraged to show up and join the walk-in list when the doors open. Walk-in guests will be seated based on availability and can very often be accommodated. For more information, please visit TheOldGlobe.org/Globe-for-All.

Since the inception of the Globe for All Tour in 2014, approximately 16,000 community members have experienced a performance. These tours offer free-of-charge admission to shows in nontheatrical venues such as gymnasiums, cafeterias, shelters, senior centers, refugee community centers, military installations, and correctional facilities, and give audiences an intimate and compelling theatrical experience that fosters a shared sense of connection between performers and audiences. The majority of attendees are experiencing live theatre for the very first time.

The 2025 Globe for All Tour is dedicated to the memory of Silvija Devine, who, along with Elaine Bennett Darwin, was the first philanthropist to support the program when it began in 2015. It is also supported by Lead Supporters Elaine Bennett Darwin and Qualcomm, with additional support from The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation and PNC Bank. Arts Engagement programs are supported by Beth and Richard Brenner, Elizabeth Cushman, Ann Davies, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Michael and Christine Pack, Price Philanthropies, Qualcomm, U.S. Bank, and Donna Van Eekeren. Additional support is provided by supporters of the Arts Engagement Giving Circle. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

If you have a community group or organization that effectively centers and serves a marginalized group in San Diego or Tijuana, and you would like to discuss hosting a performance, please email AEinfo@TheOldGlobe.org.

