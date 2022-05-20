2022 San Diego International Fringe Festival Kicks Off June 2

It's been 10 years since launching the San Diego International Fringe Festival. Following a couple of pandemic cancellations, San Diego Fringe is has announced its return to in-person festival dates June 2-June 12, 2022.

"We're excited to once again showcase international, national, and local uncensored and innovative LIVE performing arts in San Diego; especially after an exhaustive break from COVID," said Kevin Charles Patterson, Executive Director. "This year we are getting our feet back on the ground with an exciting POP UP energy," he continued, "that means experiencing the beautiful, the bizarre and the unexpected in this limited edition of Fringe Frenzy eyeball busting shows."

#SDFRINGE22 offers a contained and manageable Festival with approximately 130 performances during its run. The Festival is anchored in Balboa Park at two historic venues- the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre and Centro Cultural de la Raza. There are additional POP UP venues at the LES GIRLS night club in the Midway District, a mobile Mini Van Jam, THE TEMPLATE's quirky arts / performance space in the heart of Ocean Beach, and the SDSU Studio Theatre (as we embark on a new collective/partnership).



The 2022 San Diego International Fringe Festival maintains its key mandates: Providing a Safer Space; 100% of ticket proceeds goes to the artists; 100% Uncensored; 100% Un-juried; 100% Accessible; and, 100% inclusive.



Fringe fanatics and attendees support the Festival's return with the required purchase of a $5 Fringe Tag good for the full 11 days as general festival admission. This helps raise funds to continue to provide an affordable platform for artists and audiences. The Fringe Tag is a great souvenir and reminder of what's coming to the full throttle Festival in 2023.



#SDFRINGE22 is one of over 200 unique Fringe Festivals produced worldwide. Stay tuned for more exciting news from SDIFF and make sure you mark your calendars for SD Fringe dates: June 2- June 12, 2022. A link to $10 tickets per show can be found on our website sdfringe.org.