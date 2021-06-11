The Classic Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Classic Theatre has announced their 2021-2022 season, Season 14: Love & Marriage. Each production will be performed on Thursdays-Sundays at San Antonio Botanical Garden, Located at 555 Funston Pl. San Antonio, TX 78209.

As You Like It

By William Shakespeare, September 9-26, 2021

Their Season 14 opening show

Rosalind's uncle is placed on the throne and she is immediately banished from court. With her best friend and uncle's daughter, Celia, by her side, she runs into the forest of Arden for refuge, only to catch the lovesick eye of another banished youth named Orlando. The result is a hilarious conglomeration of cross-dressing, foolery, melodic songs, questionable poetry, and laughs aplenty. Will love always win or are we merely mad? As You Like It is an entertaining and touching exploration of life, death, love, family, and the bonds that tie us together.

A Doll's House, Part 2

By Lucas Hnath, February/March, 2022

In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's historic exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned, but why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Misalliance

By George Bernard Shaw, May, 2022

Hypatia, the daughter of a self-made underwear mogul, is bored with the stuffy attitudes of the aristocracy. She's anxious to shape her own new world. Suddenly, an airplane crashes into the family estate. With new and attractive characters thrown into the mix, traditional norms get overturned as women become the ardent hunters and men their hapless prey. This fast-paced romantic comedy is Shaw's ironic debate about marriage, the "New Woman," and the distance that exists between parent and child.

Flex Passes

