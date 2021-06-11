The Classic Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season
Shows include As You Like It, A Doll’s House, Part 2, and Misalliance.
The Classic Theatre has announced their 2021-2022 season, Season 14: Love & Marriage. Each production will be performed on Thursdays-Sundays at San Antonio Botanical Garden, Located at 555 Funston Pl. San Antonio, TX 78209.
As You Like It
By William Shakespeare, September 9-26, 2021
Their Season 14 opening show
Rosalind's uncle is placed on the throne and she is immediately banished from court. With her best friend and uncle's daughter, Celia, by her side, she runs into the forest of Arden for refuge, only to catch the lovesick eye of another banished youth named Orlando. The result is a hilarious conglomeration of cross-dressing, foolery, melodic songs, questionable poetry, and laughs aplenty. Will love always win or are we merely mad? As You Like It is an entertaining and touching exploration of life, death, love, family, and the bonds that tie us together.
A Doll's House, Part 2
By Lucas Hnath, February/March, 2022
In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's historic exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned, but why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?
Misalliance
By George Bernard Shaw, May, 2022
Hypatia, the daughter of a self-made underwear mogul, is bored with the stuffy attitudes of the aristocracy. She's anxious to shape her own new world. Suddenly, an airplane crashes into the family estate. With new and attractive characters thrown into the mix, traditional norms get overturned as women become the ardent hunters and men their hapless prey. This fast-paced romantic comedy is Shaw's ironic debate about marriage, the "New Woman," and the distance that exists between parent and child.
Flex Passes
Season 14 (2021-2022) Flex Pass.
Please contact their box office for more information at 210-589-8450.
Ticket Policies
Each Season 14 production will be performed at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
In order to gain access to their Season 14 Theatre in the Rough productions, you do NOT need to purchase a separate ticket to the Botanical Garden.
Please make accommodations to bring your own seating (i.e. chairs and/or blankets).
It is required that you wear a mask upon entrance to the performance, and throughout, unless you are eating or drinking.
All seating areas are arranged beforehand to adhere to 6 feet of physical distancing.
Ticket sales are final. There are no refunds. Plays, dates, and artists are subject to change without notice.
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone.
No refunds will be issued to latecomers.
Cell phones and/or recording devices are not permitted to be used outdoors during a performance. Use of such devices may result in ejection without refund.
Please don't text during the performance - it is distracting to actors and audience members alike.
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio reserves the right to make schedule and production changes. When possible, they will call all ticket holders regarding the cancellation of a specific performance.
Children under the age of four will not be admitted to performances at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio.
There is no dress code, although many patrons dress in business casual for regular performances. It's your choice!