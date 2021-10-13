San Antonio Symphony At Risk Amidst Ongoing Strike

The San Antonio Symphony strike is continuing, and fears are arising that the city may lose its orchestra altogether if the performers and board cannot reach a new compensation agreement, KENS5 reports.

"We will not be complicit in our own destruction," said violinist Mary Ellen Goree. "We are always willing to go back to the table and listen to any reasonable proposal. But what they have imposed, it would not save the symphony as they say it would. It would destroy the symphony."

The strike came after symphony administrators proposed cuts to the orchestra. Four positions would be cut, and another 26 performers would become part-time without benefits. The remaining 42 musicians' salaries would be cut by about one third.

"The Symphony Society of San Antonio remains eager and willing to continue to bargain in good faith with the musician's union and are awaiting meeting dates form the union to formally proceed in the negotiations process," the society wrote in a statement. "The board has a responsibility to ensure the Symphony is both artistically and financially strong for our audiences, community, supporters, and musicians for years to come."

Read the original story on KENS5.

