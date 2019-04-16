Photo Flash: Classic Theatre Presents THE LITTLE FOXES

Apr. 16, 2019  

In pursuit of the American Dream, this riveting story captures the life of a Southern family who has decided to partner together to pursue the biggest business deal that will make-or-break their lives. But as the financial dream gets bigger and tensions rise, where do the pieces for this family's future fall?

Shows are held at The Classic Theatre located at 1924 Fredericksburg Rd. The theatre is handicapped accessible. Tickets are now available online at classictheatre.org.

Kelly Hilliard Roush, Byrd Bonner, Anthony Ciaravino, Christie Eanes

Kelly Hilliard Roush

John O'Neill, Alex Gonzales, Byrd Bonner, Kelly Hilliard Roush, Anthony Ciaravino, Christi Eanes



