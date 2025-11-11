Micky Dolenz To Celebrate 60 YEARS OF THE MONKEES At The Tobin Center May 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will present Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

Micky Dolenz is best known as the drummer and vocalist for the 1960s pop phenomenon The Monkees, whose television series and recordings achieved global success with more than 65 million units sold. The group’s first four albums—The Monkees (1966), More of the Monkees (1967), Headquarters (1967), and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (1967)—all reached No. 1 on the charts and produced hit singles including “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and “Daydream Believer.”

In addition to his work with The Monkees, Dolenz has released several solo albums, including King for a Day, Remember, and A Little Bit Broadway, A Little Bit Rock and Roll, and toured worldwide with productions such as Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkees. His recent projects include Dolenz Sings R.E.M., the book I’m Told I Had a Good Time: The Micky Dolenz Archives – Volume 1, and his 2024 live album Micky Dolenz: Live at The Troubadour.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m. and will be available online, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle). Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tickets start at $58.