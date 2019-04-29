LEWIS BLACK: THE JOKE'S ON US TOUR Comes to the Majestic Theatre

Following the highly successful spring 2019 The Joke's On Us Tour, Lewis Black has added new 2019 fall dates, including a stop at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on November 21, 2019 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10AM.

Tickets ($39.50 - $75.00) for Lewis Black will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Lewis Black, Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian, is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and most recently, a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.



Lewis Black came into national prominence with his appearances on The Daily Show in 1996. Those appearances on The Daily Show led to comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second Grammy Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

Fans who sign up for Lewis' Fan Club at LewisBlack.com will have early access to tickets in the first ten rows, starting Monday, April 29 at NOON. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or venue box office and by going to LewisBlack.com. There is also a Student ticket price of $25 in most markets.

Additionally, Lewis Black does a live streaming show called THE RANT IS DUE at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to Rant about what is on their minds. For a view of the latest shows, and the submission form, click here.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or lewisblack.com.





Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories

More Hot Stories For You