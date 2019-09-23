Jo Koy Brings JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR to the Majestic Theatre

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Jo Koy is adding new cities to his Just Kidding World Tour, including a stop at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on February 1, 2020 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27 at NOON.

Tickets ($47.50 - $57.50) for JO KOY will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Jo Koy is fresh off the release of his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot, streaming worldwide NOW on Netflix. The comedian is currently on the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour, and has also announced shows in Australia & New Zealand in addition to the added North American dates. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world, and has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy onstage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails, and Sean In The Wild.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or jokoy.com.





