Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents The 6th Annual NOCHE DE ROMANCE

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's 6th Annual Noche de Romance, San Antonio's premier mariachi event, returns to the Guadalupe Theater on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 8 pm and Sunday, April 24, at 5 pm, featuring the award-winning Mariachi Azteca de America performing an array of traditional Mexican love songs, boleros, baladas and rancheras.

Audiences return year after year for the romance and grandeur of the night, along with the intimate setting of the historic Guadalupe Theater in San Antonio, located at 1301 Guadalupe St. Led by Guadalupe Traditional Music Program Director Gino Rivera, Mariachi Azteca de America's versatile ensemble of musicians delivers dynamic performances of classic songs by Mexican musical luminaries such as Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Juan Gabriel and Agustin Lara. This year, concert-goers will be treated to a special tribute to the legendary Vicente Fernandez, also known as "El Rey," along with special featured guest Arturo Vargas, a world-class vocalist and member of the renowned Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. Local talents Rhonda Garcia and Mateo Lopez will also participate in the program, which will open with the Guadalupe Youth Mariachi Ensemble.

Gonzaba Medical Group is sponsoring Noche de Romance performances, which are open to the public, on Saturday April 23 at 8 p.m. and Sunday April 24 at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25, $30 and $35, and table sponsorships are available. The Saturday performance includes a preconcert reception for sponsors and members of the music academy. Noche de Romance supports the continued expansion and development of Guadalupe's Traditional Music Academy and Youth Mariachi Ensemble. Funds raised by the concert help to ensure that the mariachi tradition will Iive on for future generations while supporting students' public performances and the annual summer mariachi camp.

The medical group also is sponsoring special private concerts for the local senior community and area schools. The concerts are offered by invitation and will take place on Friday, April 22 for seniors and on Monday, April 25 for students.

For more information visit www.guadalupeculturalarts.org.