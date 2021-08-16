FUN HOME Will Be Performed by Uptown Players This Month

Uptown Players will present the 2015 Tony Award winner of Best Musical, Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. Fun Home will be a continuation of the postponed 2020 Uptown Players season, and performances will run August 20th through August 29th at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Fun Home, developed by Lisa Kron (book/lyrics) and Jeanine Tesori (score) is hailed as the first mainstream musical with a lesbian protagonist, and the musical explores themes of family, sexuality, and secrets.

After her father's sudden death, Alison dives into her past and tells the story of her untraditional family dynamic, with her strict, temperamental father defining a large part of her childhood.

Switching from past to present, the musical presents Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of a uniquely dysfunctional family and their complex relationships within, as Alison navigates her queer identity and discovers her father's mysteries along the way. Fun Home is a uniquely emotional theatrical experience that courageously accepts vulnerability, and its universality relates to all audiences, presenting the idea that sometimes we never fully know the people closest to us.

Fun Home was nominated for the Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards, and won five awards at the 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score. The New York Times praised Fun Home as "a beautiful heartbreaker of a musical", and The LA Times hailed the show as "one of the best new musicals of our era".

The cast of Fun Home includes Duke Anderson, Leslie Collins, Michael Diego Alonzo, Hunter Hall, Jennifer Kuenzer, Max Rudelman, Summer Stern, Emily Truelove, and Ashlie Whitworth. The show is under the direction of Cheryl Denson, with music direction by Isaac Leaverton.

Fun Home runs August 20th - August 29th, with performances at 8pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and matinees at 2pm on Sunday. Shows will take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd (at Blackburn). Tickets can be purchased at uptownplayers.org or by calling the box office at 214-219-2718, and prices range from $30 - $55. A socially distanced seating area is available - please call the box office for further assistance.