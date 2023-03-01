Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure' to Open At The Shops At Rivercenter This Month

Immersive dinosaur experience entertains and transports families back to prehistoric ages.

Mar. 01, 2023  

'Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure' to Open At The Shops At Rivercenter This Month

Imagine Exhibitions brings a dinosaur-filled indoor experience to the San Antonio area for local families and visitors to get up-close-and-personal with larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs and the most fascinating, fan-favorite prehistoric inhabitants! Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure opens March 10, 2023, in San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter.

Tickets are on sale March 2nd and can be purchased at DinoSafari.com. San Antonio residents can join our waitlist here to get first access to tickets. This experiential family walk-through attraction will run for a limited engagement only.

"If you have a dinosaur fan at home this is a must see for locals and tourists," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "See enormous animatronic dinosaurs, real fossils, interactive games, virtual reality, and incredible science, all in one place! Dino Safari is the perfect activity for dinosaur fans of all ages to become immersed in an entertaining and educational globetrotting dinosaur adventure."

In this walk-through adventure, visitors will meet and interact with more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs including the T.rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa. Built with fun in mind but backed by world class paleontologists, this exhibition has it all. With real science, incredible installations, and realistic moving animatronics, Dino Safari will transport visitors back millions of years to meet these prehistoric creatures in replicas of their natural habitats.

Located on the lower level of the Shops at Rivercenter, the experience showcases how dinosaurs evolved over time and offers hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, along with depictions of natural elements that often occurred during this time, such as earthquakes. The thrilling adventure features captivating virtual reality technology, spectacular installations, and interactive activities for children.

The exhibition was created by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with world-renowned Ph.D. Dinosaur Paleontologist Gregory M. Erickson, who is one of only 150 full-time professional dinosaur paleontologists in the world.

For more information about DINO SAFARI, visit DinoSafari.com.

CONNECT WITH DINO SAFARI:

Facebook: facebook.com/dinosafariwalkthru

Instagram: @dinosafari

#DINOSAFARI

LOCATION:

Shops at Rivercenter - 849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - Lower Level




Review: FABULOUS MONSTERS at The Public Theatre San Antonio Photo
Review: FABULOUS MONSTERS at The Public Theatre San Antonio
What did our critic think of FABULOUS MONSTERS at The Public Theatre San Antonio?
World Premiere Of FABULOUS MONSTERS Opens This Week Photo
World Premiere Of FABULOUS MONSTERS Opens This Week
Fabulous Monsters marks its world premiere at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas. This play with music by Diana Burbano includes original music from the nationally renowned punk band, Fea. The production runs February 24 through March 19, 2023 in the Cellar Theater, located at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Springs Park. The production is led by Director Jerry Ruiz with music direction by Jaime Ramirez.
Itzhak Perlman Comes to the Tobin Center Next Week Photo
Itzhak Perlman Comes to the Tobin Center Next Week
Itzhak Perlman comes to the Tobin Center next week! The performance is set for February 21, 2023. Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician.
Photos: Two Weeks Left For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at the Public Theater of San Antonio Photo
Photos: Two Weeks Left For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at the Public Theater of San Antonio
The regional premiere of Nina Simone: Four Women runs for two more weeks at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. Check out photos from the production here!

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Of FABULOUS MONSTERS Opens This WeekWorld Premiere Of FABULOUS MONSTERS Opens This Week
February 21, 2023

Fabulous Monsters marks its world premiere at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas. This play with music by Diana Burbano includes original music from the nationally renowned punk band, Fea. The production runs February 24 through March 19, 2023 in the Cellar Theater, located at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Springs Park. The production is led by Director Jerry Ruiz with music direction by Jaime Ramirez.
YOSA Will Rock The Tobin Center With Queen Greatest Hits LiveYOSA Will Rock The Tobin Center With Queen Greatest Hits Live
February 19, 2023

For one night only, YOSA will rock the Tobin Center with Queen Greatest Hits on March 12. Queen Greatest Hits is in more than one-in-four U.K. households' record collections.
Itzhak Perlman Comes to the Tobin Center Next WeekItzhak Perlman Comes to the Tobin Center Next Week
February 13, 2023

Itzhak Perlman comes to the Tobin Center next week! The performance is set for February 21, 2023. Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician.
Photos: Two Weeks Left For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at the Public Theater of San AntonioPhotos: Two Weeks Left For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN at the Public Theater of San Antonio
February 1, 2023

The regional premiere of Nina Simone: Four Women runs for two more weeks at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. Check out photos from the production here!
The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio To Present August Wilson's FENCESThe Classic Theatre Of San Antonio To Present August Wilson's FENCES
January 23, 2023

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will present Fences at the Carver Community Cultural Center from February 9 - 26 during Black History Month.
share