'Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure' to Open At The Shops At Rivercenter This Month

Imagine Exhibitions brings a dinosaur-filled indoor experience to the San Antonio area for local families and visitors to get up-close-and-personal with larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs and the most fascinating, fan-favorite prehistoric inhabitants! Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure opens March 10, 2023, in San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter.

Tickets are on sale March 2nd and can be purchased at DinoSafari.com. San Antonio residents can join our waitlist here to get first access to tickets. This experiential family walk-through attraction will run for a limited engagement only.

"If you have a dinosaur fan at home this is a must see for locals and tourists," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "See enormous animatronic dinosaurs, real fossils, interactive games, virtual reality, and incredible science, all in one place! Dino Safari is the perfect activity for dinosaur fans of all ages to become immersed in an entertaining and educational globetrotting dinosaur adventure."

In this walk-through adventure, visitors will meet and interact with more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs including the T.rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa. Built with fun in mind but backed by world class paleontologists, this exhibition has it all. With real science, incredible installations, and realistic moving animatronics, Dino Safari will transport visitors back millions of years to meet these prehistoric creatures in replicas of their natural habitats.

Located on the lower level of the Shops at Rivercenter, the experience showcases how dinosaurs evolved over time and offers hands-on challenges for visitors to solve, along with depictions of natural elements that often occurred during this time, such as earthquakes. The thrilling adventure features captivating virtual reality technology, spectacular installations, and interactive activities for children.

The exhibition was created by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with world-renowned Ph.D. Dinosaur Paleontologist Gregory M. Erickson, who is one of only 150 full-time professional dinosaur paleontologists in the world.

For more information about DINO SAFARI, visit DinoSafari.com.

Shops at Rivercenter - 849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - Lower Level