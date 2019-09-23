BUMPING MICS Comes to Majestic Theatre January 17

The popular Netflix series is coming to the stage! Bumping Mics is headed to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on January 17, 2020 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 10AM.

Tickets ($39.50 - $69.50) for BUMPING MICS will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell have combined their fine-tuned comedic forces to share the stage as co-headliners of their show Bumping Mics. Fresh off their popular Netflix series of the same name, Ross & Attell team up to bring stand-up, audience participation and a style only these two headliners can to one of the funniest live shows you'll ever see.

