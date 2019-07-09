BABY SHARK LIVE! Heads to the Majestic Theatre

Baby Shark Live!, the brand-new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, heads to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on October 16, 2019 at 6PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 11AM.

Tickets ($19.50 - $49.50) for BABY SHARK LIVE will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Sharks must always keep moving, so Pinkfong's viral song and dance sensation will come to life in over 30 cities over six weeks this fall! The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and, of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country," says the Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "There's something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it's exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing, but an education component as well."

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Baby Shark Live social media for presale access and exclusive tour content!





