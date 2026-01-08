John Cariani and Carson Stewart to Star in TEN BRAVE SECONDS at Pioneer Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds from January 30-February 14, 2026. The production features music & lyrics by Will Van Dyke and book & lyrics by Jeff Talbott.

One day can change everything if you pay attention. And Mike is certainly looking for something to change. He and his family are finding their way the best they can on a new and rocky road. Mike has also been sitting on something about himself that he's been waiting to say, but he's got a thing or two to find out first. What he is learning is that in order to step into his community, he's going to have to be brave and join in. And today's the day. Ten Brave Seconds is a vibrant and heartfelt new musical for everybody that all takes place on one day in the life of an American teenager that will open your eyes and recalibrate your heart.

Reprising their roles from PTC's Fall 2025 Insider Reading of Ten Brave Seconds are Tony Award Nominee John Cariani (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof; Caroline, or Change; The Band's Visit) as Mr. G. and Carson Stewart (Broadway's The Notebook) as Mike. Both actors make their PTC mainstage debuts with this production.

They are joined by Will Blum (Broadway's Beetlejuice, Torch Song) as Carl; Luke Kolbe Mannikus (Broadway's Matilda, Pippin) as Tim; Jessica Money (Spelling Bee at Arden Theatre Co., The Color Purple at Theatre Horizon) as Gabby; and Heidi Farber (Medea at the Salt Lake Greek Theater Festival, Sweeney Todd at the Grand) as Becky.

The “Teen” ensemble is comprised of Nick Eibler (Broadway's The Prom); Zachary Daniel Jones (Broadway's Gypsy, Wicked); PTC alum Jalen Michael Jones (PTC's The Prom, Bye Bye Birdie at The Kennedy Center); Laura Leo Kelly (West Side Story International Tour, Regency Girls at The Old Globe); and PTC alum Jordan Cruz (PTC's Jersey Boys, Waitress).

Harrison Timm, a senior in the University of Utah's Actor Training Program; and Sydney Rudel and Ella Mei Williams—both seniors in the U's Musical Theatre Program—join the production's ensemble as 2025-2026 Season PTC Interns. Ariana Bagley and Kaden Conrad will serve as swings.

Both Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott are alumni of PTC—Van Dyke was the composer of incidental scores for Noises Off, The Lehman Trilogy, Ass, i, and The Messenger. Talbott has been featured both onstage (The Lehman Trilogy, Oslo, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Doubt, and The Odd Couple) and as playwright of the PTC world premieres of i and The Messenger. Together, they have written the musicals fuzzy, Imagine Harry, Wintersong, Seven Broken Hearts, and The Circle and the Wheel.

Ellie Heyman, who helmed the PTC Insider Reading of Ten Brave Seconds as well as the recent world premiere of Van Dyke and Talbott's fuzzy at Barrington Stage, directs Ten Brave Seconds. Other credits include: (Still) Asking For It (The Public Theater); Space Dogs (MCC); ThisTree (Prototype); Dinner with Georgette (New York Theater Workshop, Next Door); Jason Craig & Dave Malloy's Beardo (Drama Desk Award Nomination; Pipeline Theater) Erin Markey: Boner Killer (Under the Radar/The Public Theater); and Becca Blackwell's They, Themself and Schmerm (Under the Radar/The Public Theater).

Reed Luplau serves as Choreographer for Ten Brave Seconds. A graduate of the Australian Ballet School, his choreography has been featured in productions including Spring Awakening (Skylight), Head Over Heels (Australia), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Santa Fe Opera), and events such as PHISH at Madison Square Garden and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Additional credits include work for The Australian Ballet, Sydney Dance Company, and West Australian Ballet.

Patrick Sulken serves as Music Supervisor, having also music directed the world premiere of fuzzy. Other credits include music direction of Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical and Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream; Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Teeth, and We Are the Tigers.

Rounding out the Creative Team are Scenic Designer James Noone (PTC/ATC's Dial M for Murder, Broadway's Sunset Boulevard); Costume Designer Brenda Van der Wiel (PTC's Jersey Boys, Sweeney Todd); Lighting Designer José Santiago (PTC's Prayer for the French Republic, Bonnie & Clyde); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (PTC's Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd), and Hair & Makeup Designer Kate Casalino (PTC's Noises Off, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements are by Will Van Dyke and Patrick Sulken. James O. Hansen is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Andrew Fem, Casting by Them.