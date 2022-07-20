VIDEO: First Look at MARY POPPINS at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Tuacahn is presenting Mary Poppins in the outdoor ampitheatre through October 22, 2022!

Get a first look at all new production footage below!

The magical story of the world's favorite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible Tuacahn effects and unforgettable songs like; "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Feed the Birds" and more.

The stage production of Mary Poppins is brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original Disney film. Mary Poppins is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Tree Lane. Things are not going well for the family, the children, Jane and Michael, are out of control and are in need of a new nanny. When a mysterious young woman named Mary Poppins appears at their doorstep, the family finds that she's the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones she has a profound effect upon. Your whole family will believe in the magic of Mary Poppins and discover a world where anything can happen if you let it!

Creative Team

Director: Peggy Hickey

Choreographer: Mara Newbery Greer

Music Supervisor: Christopher Babbage

Music Director: Bryson Baumgartel

Associate Music Director: Cameron Kinnear

Assistant Music Director: Daniel Mollett