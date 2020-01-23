Utah Film Center To Present AFTER PARKLAND With Panel Discussion On February 12

Utah Film Center announced today its participation in the nation-wide release of After Parkland on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 PM at The City Library. The free screening followed by a panel discussion coincides with the nearly two year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Following the film, representatives from Utah Moms Demand Action, March For Our Lives Utah, and the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah invite audiences to participate in a crucial discussion exploring all sides of the gun sense debate, the future of school safety, and mass shooting prevention happening right here in Utah.

After Parkland by Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman:

The horrific events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018 continue to resonate in our lives among the reports on the emotional aftermath, the gun debates, and the inevitable social media chatter. For the survivors and parents of the fallen students, there's also the everyday life. In this moving documentary, Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman look at several survivors-David Hogg, Victoria Gonzalez, Sam Zeiff, Dillon McCooty, along with Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the shooting, and Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was a victim. Under a cloud of grief and shock, both the students and parents face life-changing challenges where there is no clear path. Each one-in his and her own way-must learn to manage their trauma within their daily lives of basketball, preparing for the prom, graduation.

With great intimacy and raw emotion, After Parkland follows these brave individuals as they balance making a change with a quest for some level of normalcy where, with great support, they have discovered a resiliency and strength unwilling to stand down in the face of fear.

Wendy Lidell, senior vice president at Kino Lorber, said, "'After Parkland' is a testament to the survivors' resiliency and a call to action that will move every single person who sees it."





