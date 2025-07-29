Tuacahn to Launch Back to School Discounted Ticket Prices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tuacahn is launching its annual Back to School sale taking place now through September 13. Whether you’re feeling excitement or anticipation about the coming school year, nothing makes this time of year better than saving up to 50 percent on tickets to Tuacahn’s fabulous lineup of Broadway quality shows performed during the duration of the sale.

This season get a glimpse of what kids can really do when they set their mind to it, changing their lives and the world one strike at a time in the inspirational story of Newsies. Or perhaps you’d like to escape somewhere over the rainbow with Dorothy and Toto on their journey along the yellow brick road in The Wizard of Oz. Then take a dip in the ocean with all your favorite sea creatures in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Get your discounted tickets for shows happening July 28 through September 13 online at www.tuacahn.org/bts or by calling the box office at 435-652-3300. All three of these amazing productions are happening in Tuacahn’s Outdoor Amphitheatre. August performances begin at 8:30 p.m., and in September shows begin at 8 p.m. Don’t miss this chance to see one, two or all three shows for up to 50 percent off! Check out www.tuacahn.org for more details.

