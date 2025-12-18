Review: STAR OF WONDER at West Valley Arts is Fulfilling

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STAR OF WONDER, an original musical playing at West Valley Arts, is an incredibly fulfilling production that is worth seeking out this Christmas.

STAR OF WONDER, with music, book, and lyrics by local Utah artist James Conlee, retells the well-known World War I Christmas Eve truce before and after the storied event from the perspective of the Allied soldiers, and especially English serviceman Jack, who rallies the troops to put on his family’s holiday pageant.

Traditional folk carols make up the score, sometimes with original lyrics, used both diegetically as part of the show-within-a show and also to further the story. The haunting melodies and stunning arrangements/orchestrations of familiar but not overexposed song selections are critical components to a show that washes peace and joy over the audience.

The wonderful cast’s beautiful voices and soothing harmonies must also be acknowledged. Will Buhler is magnetic as Jack, and he has good rapport with his fellow soldiers, Kaden Conrad as Ronald, Jake Oaklyn as Denis, and Setu Lealagota as William.

Family members at home include Morgan Richards as Jeanne/Susan, Courtney Byrom as Lucy, Kayla Martin as Margaret, Skyler Rigby as Thomas, Ashley Ann Bates as Anne, and Olivia Porter as Beth.

Directed with sensitivity by Bruce Craven with music direction by Brady Hodgson, the production includes lovely period costuming by Kris West, wig/makeup design by Savanna Finley, and props by Marilyn Montgomery. The World War I-inspired set makes gratifying use of the art center’s round stage, and the haze-laced lighting by Kai Sadowski elevates the proceedings.

The usage of songs could be tightened in a couple of instances, and there are ways the staging in Act I could be less static. However, overall this is an enormously satisfying theatrical experience for the holidays and worthy of admiration.

This year, forgo yet another iteration of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and instead find meaning in the beauty of STAR OF WONDER.

STAR OF WONDER plays through December 20, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-965-5140 or visit www.wvcarts.org.

Photo Credit: West Valley Arts.

