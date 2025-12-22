Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at the Covey Center is a True Family Affair

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The national tour of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE, currently playing at the Covey Center for the Arts, is a true family affair. The antics of Snoopy and the other characters delight the smallest in the crowd, while the young and young alike are enamored by the simple storytelling and uplifting message.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE is a theatrical reimagining of the iconic animated holiday special with music by Vince Guaraldi. First aired in 1965, this is its 60th anniversary. When Charlie Brown feels like he’s lost the spirit of Christmas, Lucy invites him to direct their holiday play. But in the end it’s Linus who shows him what Christmas is really about.

The performers have a twinkle in their eye and appear to be having the best time as they portray childlike wonder without being excessively over the top. The cast features Gabriel White Marin as Snoopy, Joshua Plante as Charlie Brown, Christian Gonzales as Linus, and Taylor Priday-Key as Lucy.

In a nice touch, three live musicians play characters in addition to their instruments: Daniel Tenbusch as Schroeder on (of course) piano, Oliver Gomez as Pig-Pen on the bass, and Max Terechenok as Shermy the drums.

The uncredited set, costumes, and lighting pay homage to the animation while treading new territory, and the choreography is playful and amusing.

Holiday favorites have successfully been added to the score to fill out the running time, mostly in act II. Doing the same in act I could add even more to the entertainment.

With fantastic prices (children 50% off) and seats still available, it’s just the right amount of fun and touching nostalgia to share with your whole family this holiday season.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE plays through December 23, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-852-7007 or visit www.coveycenter.org.

