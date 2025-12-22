 tracker
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Hale Center Theatre

Behind-the-scenes video offers a look inside the rehearsal process.

By: Dec. 22, 2025



Hale Center Theatre has released a new video sharing a behind the scenes look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG,

Go inside the rehearsal room as the ensemble works on choreography, stage mechanics, and comedic timing, all while navigating theatrical elements built to intentionally unravel.

The production is a fast-paced comedy centered on a theatrical company attempting to stage Peter Pan, as onstage accidents and technical failures increasingly derail the performance. The rehearsal trailer documents the process of refining these moments during rehearsals.

 



