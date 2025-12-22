Video: Go Behind the Scenes of PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Hale Center Theatre

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Hale Center Theatre has released a new video sharing a behind the scenes look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG,

Go inside the rehearsal room as the ensemble works on choreography, stage mechanics, and comedic timing, all while navigating theatrical elements built to intentionally unravel.

The production is a fast-paced comedy centered on a theatrical company attempting to stage Peter Pan, as onstage accidents and technical failures increasingly derail the performance. The rehearsal trailer documents the process of refining these moments during rehearsals.

