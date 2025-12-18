Wasatch Theatre Company To Present A DOZEN ROSES

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wasatch Theatre Company will present A Dozen Roses, a new play by Selah DeGering, running February 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 pm, with a matinee on February 15 at 2:00 pm, at the Regent Street Black Box.

Spanning nearly three centuries, A Dozen Roses is a two-actor epic that explores love, power, memory, and devotion through the evolving relationship between Eric—an immortal emotional vampire—and Rose, the mortal partner he finds again and again across time. From colonial New England to the AIDS crisis and into the present day, the play traces their lives as they are reshaped by history, illness, gender, and social change.

What begins as a gothic romance gradually reveals itself as a complex meditation on control and care: what it means to protect someone, to possess them, and to love them when only one partner remembers everything. With sharp dialogue, dark humor, and emotional intensity, DeGering's script interrogates the cost of eternity and the fragile humanity of those who must live—and die—within it.

Written for two actors, A Dozen Roses balances sweeping historical scope with raw intimacy, allowing audiences to witness the same relationship refracted through multiple eras and identities. The play's engagement with queerness, grief, illness, and resilience makes it especially resonant for contemporary audiences navigating collective trauma and evolving definitions of love.

A Dozen Roses is recommended for mature audiences and contains adult themes.

