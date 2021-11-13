THE BAND'S VISIT to Visit the Eccles Theatre Next March

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of The Band's Visit, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award-winner David Yazbek, went on sale Friday, November 12 at 10am.

Tickets are available at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, ArtTix.org, by calling 801-355-ARTS (2787) and in-person at the Eccles Theater box office, M-F 10am-6pm; Sat. 10am-2pm and Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, M-F 10am-2pm.

The Band's Visit is one of four musicals in Broadway history to win the unofficial "Big Six" Tony Awards®, which include Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.

The Band's Visit tells a joyful, offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town way off the beaten path. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, performed by thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film of The Band's Visit and has played on Broadway and in more than 17 cities on the First National Tour. Joining him to lead the company is the critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In The Heights) in the role of Dina.

The cast will also include Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, Joshua Grosso as Telephone Guy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, David Studwell as Avrum, Billy Cohen as Zelger, Layan Elwazani as Julia, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Ariel Reich as Anna, and James Rana as Simon along with Ali Louis Bourzgui, Loren Lester, Dana Saleh Omar, Nick Sacks, and Hannah Shankman.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award®-winner David Yazbek and a book by Tony Award®-winner Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit won Best Musical awards from the Tony Awards®, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award®-winner David Cromer.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award®-winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award®-winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award®-winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Adrian Ries (Music Director).

The Band's Visit is produced on tour by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producers for TThe Band's Visit are Allan Williams and Charlie Stone.