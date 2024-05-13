Spotlight: ANASTASIA at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

