Salt Lake County Arts and Culture Venues to Remain Closed Through June 30

Salt Lake County Arts & Culture has extended its venue closures through June 30, 2020. The extended closure date affects all events at Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater, and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, according to a statement.

The venues are closed at the direction of the Salt Lake County Health Department and Mayor Jennifer Wilson to help control the spread of coronavirus through social distancing and limiting mass gatherings.

"We are working with shows impacted by this closure extension to determine if they can be rescheduled," the statement reads. "This will take some time, so we ask for your patience as we work through the necessary details. As we have updates, we will email ticket holders directly with new dates or information on credits and/or refunds."

Updates will also be posted on the website, saltlakecountyarts.org, as well as on the Facebook page @slcoartsculture .

ArtTix customer service remains available as follows:

Online sales: at arttix.org

Phone service: at 801-355-2787 (Monday - Friday 10 am to 6 pm/Saturday 10 am - 2 pm)

Email service: at arttix@slco.org (please allow 24-48 hours for a response)

In-person service is not available.

For more information read the full statement, and FAQ here.





