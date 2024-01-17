SHUCKED & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Headline: Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Subtitle: See who was selected audience favorite in Salt Lake City!

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Roeling - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Zhu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical

Izzy Arrieta - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Direction Of A Play

Roberto Fernandez - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Savannah Garlick - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Karin Gittins - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best New Play Or Musical

SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Kacherian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Tanner Larsen - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Play

PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Morgan Golightly - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryce Robinette - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Morrill Mancilla - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bryan Dayley - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Favorite Local Theatre

West Valley Arts