SHUCKED & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Headline: Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
Subtitle: See who was selected audience favorite in Salt Lake City!

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Benjamin Roeling - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joy Zhu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Dance Production
WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Izzy Arrieta - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Direction Of A Play
Roberto FernandezPUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Ensemble
WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Savannah Garlick - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Karin GittinsWEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Musical
WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best New Play Or Musical
SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Amber Kacherian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Tanner Larsen - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Play
PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Morgan Golightly - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryce Robinette - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Morrill Mancilla - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bryan DayleyAROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center

Favorite Local Theatre
West Valley Arts



