Review: Hale Centre Theatre’s FOOTLOOSE is Heart-Pumping Yet Soft-Hearted

FOOTLOOSE on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a heart-pumping, yet soft-hearted depiction of healing in a small town. The production is seamlessly calibrated to balance the disparate elements of the show in a touching, entertaining, and nostalgic presentation.

FOOTLOOSE (book by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman) is based on the 1984 movie and its soundtrack with hit songs like “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” and the title number. When teenager Ren McCormack moves from Chicago to rural Bomont, he learns that it’s illegal to dance there and makes it his mission to convince the town council and local minister to change the law.

Ren Cottam brings a sweet, ebullient energy to Ren (double cast with Benjamin David Tate), counterpointed by Kersee Whitney’s resilient Ariel (double cast with Bryndal Braithwaite).

Weston Wright as Willard (double cast with Collin Larsen) and Rachel Martorana as Rusty (double cast with Emma Wadsworth Hurley) ease into their roles with charm to spare.

John Rex Kocherhans as Rev. Moore (double cast with Greg Hansen) is tough but still likable.

And the mothers, Teaira Burge as Vi (double cast with Erin Carlson) and Melody L. Baugh as Ethel (double cast with Marisol Jaar Peterson), are strong but sympathetic.

The ensemble is wonderful with humor, grounded characters, and soaring dancing. Choreographer Afton Wilson’s enjoyable choreography, which builds throughout the show, always serves the story.

While director Dave Tinney, smartly references the 1980s time period, it’s not done with cheap shots. Rather, the subtle but accurate costume design by Dennis Wright, minimalist but striking scenic design by Jenn Taylor, and restrained but stunning lighting design by Jaron Kent Hermansen combine with the direction to point to the setting while enhancing rather than overpowering the simple story. The Act I number “Somebody’s Eyes” is a beautiful example of how well this works.

In addition, the live band conducted by Tanner DeHaan (alternately Alex Marshal) makes a real contribution to the electricity of the performance.

FOOTLOOSE plays through August 30, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

