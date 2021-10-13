RDT's Ring Around the Rose Presents TANNER DANCE Next Month

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE season continues with Tanner Dance on November 13, 2021. Celebrating the art of creative dance, this Utah dance staple will present an interactive show for all ages at both 11:00 am and a special added show at 1:00 pm.



The vibrant young dancers from the Tanner Dance program at the University of Utah will share What We Know Now on November 13th as part of the RDT Ring Around the Rose series. Dancers ranging in age from 8-adult will grace the stage, dancing ideas of what they know and want to share with the audience. Come learn and see what YOU already know about dance, nature, friends, and our community in this fun, family-friendly performance.



Confident that the use of wholesome creative activity allows young people of all ages to develop alert minds, healthy bodies, and strong character, Virginia Tanner established the Tanner Dance Program in 1937. Her founding philosophy has become an enduring legacy of over eight decades. Today, the program complements and extends the University of Utah's mission of teaching, research, and service, serving more than 40,000 students annually on campus and at satellite locations, as well as in elementary schools and community centers throughout Utah.



Seating is limited to 50% capacity to allow for social distancing and all audience members are required to wear masks for the duration of the performance and while in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Patrons can also save 30% by subscribing to RDT's Ring Around the Rose season and getting tickets to at least 6 of the 9 shows.



Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate and enjoy some of Utah's most talented young dancers.