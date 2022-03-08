On Pitch Performing Arts Presents THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

OPPA!'s production of The Diary of Anne Frank opens next Friday, March 18h. Join in to celebrate Women's History Month as we honor the story of Anne Frank told though this haunting production of resilience and spirt produced in an intimate setting on the On Pitch Performing Arts main theater stage. Drawing from previously unpublished parts of Anne Frank's real-life diary, the audience will experience Anne in a way that breathes life into this passionate, complex young woman.



"This isn't just a play about war, this is a glimpse into real people's lives" says Katie Plott, show Director. "There are funny moments, beautiful moments, hopeful moments and this cast has worked so hard to give such depth and vulnerability to these characters. I'm so thankful for this opportunity because it has been a great learning experience and absolute joy to direct them."

Performances run March 18h - April 9th

Select dates with Matinee and Evening performance options



Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$16.5, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



