National Tour of ANASTASIA to Have Drawing for Discounted Tickets

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced a digital drawing for ANASTASIA tickets for performances February 15-20 in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance at $35.50 each. The drawing will first open at 12:00 NOON on Friday, February 4 and will close at 10:30 AM Friday, February 11 for tickets to performances February 15 - 20.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official site at LuckySeat.com, and create an account to enter.

Winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM Friday, February 11 for the February 15-20 performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have until 3:00 PM, February 11 to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Drawing tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Drawing tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local MST zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Masks are required for everyone regardless of age. Please wear at all times out of respect for performers, musicians, venue staff and your fellow audience members. Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Drawing prices are not valid on prior purchases. Drawing ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Drawing may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning. Tickets for ANASTASIA are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or ArtTix.org, for

late release seats which may become available at short notice. Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey across America

at last!



From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.