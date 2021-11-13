CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Coming to the Eccles Theatre This Summer

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles have announced that Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will play Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater from June 14 - 19, 2022.

Tickets are available at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, ArtTix.org, by calling 801-355-ARTS (2787) and in-person at the Eccles Theater box office, M-F 10am-6pm; Sat. 10am-2pm and Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, M-F 10am-2pm.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper.

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Jackson Greenspan, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, Claire Leyden as Mrs. Bucket, Audrey Belle Adams as Mrs. Gloop, Zakiya Baptiste as Violet Beauregarde, Katie Fay Francis as Mrs. Teavee, Scott Fuss as Mr. Salt, Branden R. Mangan as Mr. Beauregarde, Angela Palladini as Veruca Salt, Nic Mains as Augustus Gloop, Matthew Boyd Snyder as Mike Teavee.

Rounding out the cast, David Nick Alea, Bernie Baldassaro, Gina Daugherty, Anthony DaSilva, Nico DiPrimio, Nicole Hale, Camryn Hampton, Joe Hornberger, Fiona Claire Huber, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Melissa J. Hunt, Collin O'Neill, PJ Palmer, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, and Nicole Zelka.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by GrammyÂ®, EmmyÂ® and Tony AwardÂ® winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by GrammyÂ® and Tony AwardÂ® winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony AwardÂ® nominee and Emmy AwardÂ® winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony AwardÂ®-nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony AwardÂ®-nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Basil Twist, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates / Luc Verschueren, and orchestrations by three-time Tony AwardÂ®-winner Doug Besterman.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com.