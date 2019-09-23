Bert Kreischer to Stop at the Eccles

After the success of his sold-out inaugural theater tour and fresh off the acclaim of his Netflix special, SECRET TIME, comedian Bert Kreischer is lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation.

Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his two previous stand-up specials, THE MACHINE on Showtime (2016), which is now streaming on Netflix, and COMFORTABLY DUMB on Comedy Central (2009), selling out venues on tour, his podcast: "Bertcast," his YouTube show: "Something's Burning," and his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang). With the success of the Body Shots World Tour, Kreischer recently broke into the top 100 tours, as reported by Pollstar, and served as the host of the Pollstar Awards earlier this year.

"I just got a full blood panel back & my liver is healthy," Kreischer said prepared. "I can't wait for this tour."

Public On Sale is Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 10am MTN. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.





