Adam Ant to Appear Live at the Eccles

Pop icon Adam Ant performs his landmark, solo album "Friend or Foe" for the first time, live in its entirety, throughout the USA.

Tickets go on sale September 27th, 2019 at 10am online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Following a world tour to sold-out venues throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Adam Ant confirms his 2020 "Friend or Foe" USA tour.

Adam Ant will play his landmark "Friend or Foe" album in its entirety as well as classic chart-topping singles and personal favorites.

The "Friend or Foe" album was Adam's first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles. The massive hit "Goody Two Shoes" reached #1 in the UK, was also #1 in Australia and hit #6 on the USA Billboard Chart.

"Friend or Foe", the single, was another top ten hit in the UK while "Desperate But Not Serious" was the album's third UK smash.

"Friend or Foe" his most successful solo album to date, made #5 in the UK and was certified gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling over 100,000 copies.

In the USA, the album reached #16 on the Billboard album chart and turned Adam Ant into a household name, resulting in a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and an MTV Award for "Sexiest Man Alive".



From his early punk days in London to his explosion on the world stage that would lead to him becoming an icon, Adam Ant's musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide. At one point, Adam had eight singles in the UK Top 40 in one week.

His 1979 debut album "Dirk Wears White Sox" was the first number one album in the UK Independent Albums Chart.

The follow-up album "Kings of the Wild Frontier" that featured his trademark burundi beat style of African drumming spent 12 weeks at #1 in the UK and was the best-selling album of 1981. The "Kings of the Wild Frontier" album produced three UK chart-topping singles, "Dog Eat Dog" #4, "Antmusic" #2 and "Kings of the Wild Frontier" #2 and won Adam a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

On its day of release, the smash hit single "Stand and Deliver" went straight to #1, and remained at the top spot in the UK singles chart for five weeks, earning Adam two prestigious Ivor Novello Awards for Best Songwriter of the Year and Best British Record.

As "antmania" continued to sweep the nation, his next "Prince Charming" album produced yet another #1 single, "Prince Charming" and firmly established Adam Ant as a global star.





