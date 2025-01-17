Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Devin LePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marci Wolfe - RENT - Lyric Rose Theater



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Brian Gagni - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages



Best Ensemble

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaya Betts - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Musical

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Madison Grandlund - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages



Best Play

THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages



Best Production of an Opera

RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alizee Carlson - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gil Sebastian and Erik Dahl - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Judah Dwight Sanders - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Samantha Shaner - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW (KATE'S VERSION) - Legacy Stage



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ADDAMS FAMILY - Davis Musical Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre



