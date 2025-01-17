Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Devin LePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marci Wolfe - RENT - Lyric Rose Theater
Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kenny Brian Gagni - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages
Best Ensemble
RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaya Betts - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
David Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Musical
RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Madison Grandlund - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages
Best Play
THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages
Best Production of an Opera
RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alizee Carlson - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gil Sebastian and Erik Dahl - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Judah Dwight Sanders - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Samantha Shaner - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW (KATE'S VERSION) - Legacy Stage
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ADDAMS FAMILY - Davis Musical Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Sutter Street Theatre
Videos