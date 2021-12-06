Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Sacramento: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Schorr - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 71%



SHREK THE MUSICAL

24%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.

6%

Valerie Rachelle -- Sierra Repertory TheatreJessica Schorr -- Musical Mayhem Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne-Marie Pringle - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 78%

Bethany Deal - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 13%

Anne-Marie Pringle - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kelly Cullity - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 64%

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 20%

Bryce McDill - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 16%



Best Direction Of A Play

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup 54%

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley 46%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Roman Sanchez - THE PARTY HOP - LIME ARTS PRODUCTIONS 84%

Nicole Limon - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Sacramento State University Theatre Dept. 9%

Joan Schirle - BIRD OF THE INNER EYE - Dell'Arte Inc. 3%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 73%

TS Forsyth & Ryan Gerberding - UNDONE - Placer Repertory Theater 27%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Bramham - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 61%

Christopher Van Tuyl - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 39%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Edwards - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 68%

Christine Rowan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 8%

Jerry Lee - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 8%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christina Schmidt - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 50%

Paige Taylor - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 37%

Lauren Estrada - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 9%



Best Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 84%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 14%

MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley 2%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 55%

THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 27%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dana Moran Williams & Whitney Lehn Meltz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 48%

Jason Bramham - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 43%

Jason Bramham - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryce McDill - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 68%

Tatiana Covington-Para - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 32%

Bryce McDill - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 0



Best Streaming Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 84%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - CSU Sacramento 11%

FADE - Teatro Espejo 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydney Carmona - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 62%

Mia Fisher - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 15%

Alex Alansalon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Lauren Zika - THE PARTY HOP - Lime arts productions 47%

Mickey Donovan - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Prodcutions 33%

Erwin Guerrero - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 11%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

MOANA, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 74%

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 21%

MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

