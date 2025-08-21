Video: Cassie Simone And Jason Loffredo Perform 'Easy To Be Hard' From HAIR On Goodday Sacramento

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cassie Simone, who stars as Sheila, and Jason Loffredo, Music Director of Hair, recently appeared on GoodDay Sacramento to perform “Easy to Be Hard.” Watch the video!

The clip offers a sneak peek of the music audiences will experience when the iconic rock musical takes the UC Davis Health Pavilion stage August 22–28.

Ticketing

Hair will run August 22–28 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. Tickets are available at broadwaysacramento.com/production/hair-2/.