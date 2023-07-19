Theatricum Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Echoes in the Forest' Gala

Wendie Malick and Pamela Adlon are set to host Echoes in the Forest, a gala fundraising event for Will GeerTheatricum Botanicum in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary summer season. The event will feature food and drink on Theatricum’s outdoor stage in the Topanga woods; a silent auction; performances by Beau Bridges, members of the Theatricum company and surprise guests; and the presentation of the Will Geer Humanitarian Award to theater, dance, film and television legend Debbie Allen in honor of her tireless advocacy for social justice, community empowerment and the development of young artists. All proceeds benefit the artistic and educational programming at Theatricum, honoring founder Will Geer’s legacy to the arts and the next generation.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKETS*:

General Admission: $250

*A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

