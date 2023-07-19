Theatricum Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Echoes in the Forest' Gala

The event is on Saturday, August 5 at 6 p.m.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus Photo 1 Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre Photo 3 Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep Photo 4 Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep

Theatricum Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Echoes in the Forest' Gala

Wendie Malick and Pamela Adlon are set to host Echoes in the Forest, a gala fundraising event for Will GeerTheatricum Botanicum in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary summer season. The event will feature food and drink on Theatricum’s outdoor stage in the Topanga woods; a silent auction; performances by Beau Bridges, members of the Theatricum company and surprise guests; and the presentation of the Will Geer Humanitarian Award to theater, dance, film and television legend Debbie Allen in honor of her tireless advocacy for social justice, community empowerment and the development of young artists. All proceeds benefit the artistic and educational programming at Theatricum, honoring founder Will Geer’s legacy to the arts and the next generation.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

WHERE:
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga CA 90290
(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKETS*:
General Admission: $250
*A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.
 




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Disneys FROZEN JR. Comes to Fresno in August Photo
Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Fresno in August

Children's Musical Theaterworks will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. August 4-13 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium in beautiful Downtown Fresno!

2
Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus Photo
Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus

What did our critic think of THE MUSIC MAN at Broadway At Music Circus?

3
Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre Photo
Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre

The B Street Theatre has set the gold standard in new comedy development with its world premiere of Insertion by Sarah Groustra. This hilariously bawdy, witty, and satirical homage to the questionable merits of the romance genre was the winner of B Street Theatre’s 2022 New Comedies Festival, and the reasons are clear. Groustra’s clever dialogue imbued with racy physical comedy makes Insertion the summer’s not-to-miss show.  

4
Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Y Photo
Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents 'Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years' During 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza

 Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 4 – 7:30 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz, Jr.
Davis Musical Theatre Company (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Woodland Opera House (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You