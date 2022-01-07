Theatre In The Heights presents Clue: On Stage, adapted by David Abbinanti, and adapted for the stage by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price, Sandy Rustin Directed by Blake Flores.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Featuring: Joron Borque, Athena Elizabeth, Vanessa Voetsch, Janet Bailey Kiddie, Lorraine Poston,Mark Joyner, Jason Markiewitz, Aurelio Martinez, Christina Hansen, and Kai Balbuena

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. January 21, 2022- February 13, 2022 and Sundays at 4:00PM 1/30, 2/6, 2/13 2022. All tickets are $15 for all ages.

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.