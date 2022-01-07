Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre In The Heights Presents CLUE: ON STAGE

pixeltracker

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. January 21, 2022- February 13, 2022 and Sundays at 4:00PM 1/30, 2/6, 2/13 2022. 

Jan. 7, 2022  

Theatre In The Heights Presents CLUE: ON STAGE

Theatre In The Heights presents Clue: On Stage, adapted by David Abbinanti, and adapted for the stage by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price, Sandy Rustin Directed by Blake Flores.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!


Featuring: Joron Borque, Athena Elizabeth, Vanessa Voetsch, Janet Bailey Kiddie, Lorraine Poston,Mark Joyner, Jason Markiewitz, Aurelio Martinez, Christina Hansen, and Kai Balbuena


Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. January 21, 2022- February 13, 2022 and Sundays at 4:00PM 1/30, 2/6, 2/13 2022. All tickets are $15 for all ages.

For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.


Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Striped Socks
Beetlejuice Striped Socks
Chicago Magnet
Chicago Magnet
Warning Tee
Warning Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater for the New City to Present New Yiddish Rep's CRAZY MESHUGGA HURRICANE EARTHQUAKE
  • Teatro SEA to Host Virtual Celebration of Three Kings Day/El Día de los Tres Reyes Magos
  • Thaddeus Phillips to Present ZOO MUNDO
  • Nia Calloway, Rachel Lin & More To Develop New Solo Plays For AFO's 2022 Solo Collective