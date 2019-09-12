The Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Lucas Hnath's A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

The Mendocino Theatre Company is pleased to present Lucas Hnath's "smart, funny and utterly engrossing" play A Doll's House, Part 2, directed by LA-based director Alex Rapport. Named one of TIME Magazine's Top 10 Plays of 2017, and nominated for eight 2017 Tony Awards, the play is a very modern "sequel" to Henrik Ibsen's 19th century classic, A Doll's House.

The story follows Nora, who in the final scene of A Doll's House makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, slamming the door behind her. Fifteen years have passed, when there's a knock on that same door. Why is Nora back-and what will her return mean to those she left behind?

"The characters in A Doll's House, Part 2 drive the story, each with their own agenda, vying to be heard," says Rapport. "They each have validity--it's not black and white. And when they defy our expectations, the results are hilarious. I want the audience to walk away not knowing who to root for!" He assures the audience that a knowledge of the original, A Doll's House, is not necessary to enjoy this intelligent comedy.

The production features four popular local actors: Pamela W. Allen (Nora), Bob Cohen (Torvald), Lorry Lepaule (Anne Marie), and Roxy Semans (Emmy). "I am so thankful to work in beautiful Mendocino with such wonderfully talented individuals," says the director.

The stellar production team includes Jeff Rowlings (set & lighting design), Summer Makovkin (costume design), Ken Krauss (sound design), Steve Greenwood (technical direction), and Carolyn Schneider (scenic painting). The stage manager is Dale Cohn.

A Doll's House, Part 2 plays weekends, September 19th through October 20th, at the Mendocino Theatre Company at 45200 Little Lake Street in Mendocino. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm and four Sundays (9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20) at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for youth 22 and under. Offerings from the theatre's popular lobby bar, featuring the show's signature cocktail, can be enjoyed in the theatre before and during the performance. For tickets and information, please contact the MTC box office at 707-937-4477 or go to mendocinotheatre.org.

