THE PENGUIN Soundtrack Now Available On Digital

Fans of HBO's hugely popular series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell are now able to listen to its brilliant score by composer Mick Giacchino, WaterTower Music, the in-house label for Warner Bros. Discovery, has released The Penguin (Soundtrack from the HBO Original Series) to coincide with the highly-anticipated series finale.

Coinciding with the series finale, the soundtrack is available now on major digital platforms. Also, in 2025 Mutant, in partnership with WaterTower Music, will present for fans a special physical release of Giacchino's score on 2x Vinyl, as well as 2x CD featuring exclusive original artwork by Henry Abrams, and liner notes by Giacchino.

Mick Giacchino, the son of Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, is a composer for film and television in both live-action and animated mediums. As a longtime fan of DC's Batman from an early age, he says: "It was clear to me from the beginning that the score for The Penguin should feel like a deranged cousin from the bold and elegant musical language of The Batman. It had to be connected- but also had to take on its own identity when needed. That led me to begin Oz' theme "Scherzo for a Flightless Bird (The Penguin Theme)" with a string quartet. While string quartets are often associated with high society -the world of Bruce Wayne-something that Oz strives for-they can also channel a screechy frenzy that felt right for the unrelenting chaos Oz creates with his incredibly impulsive nature. This is the essence I tried to capture throughout the series. It has been the opportunity of a lifetime to work on this show, and I am so excited to share the original score album with all of The Penguin fans.

Besides the The Penguin, Mick Giacchino's recent work includes Disney's "The Muppets Mayhem" and AMC+'s "That Dirty Black Bag." Since his debut with Jim Henson's "Turkey Hollowin" in 2015, Mick has also contributed to projects such as Disney's Zootopia+, Netflix's animated feature Extinct, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, and additional music for The Batman. In 2021, he released his first instrumental EP, "Perseverance."

The Penguin from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"). The eight-episode DC Studios limited series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster "The Batman." Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. It also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers, Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, Bill Carraro, and Daniel Pipski; writer and showrunner, Lauren LeFranc.

