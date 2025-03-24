GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guys and Dolls will come to the Sutter Street Theatre this month. Performances will run March 28 through April 27. Guys and Dolls features a Book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, with Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser. The show is Directed & Choreographed by Sam Williams and Musically Directed by Connie Mockenhaupt.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.

Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

