THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN Comes to City Theatre

City Theatre at Sacramento City College will produce The Cripple of Inishmaan by Martin McDonagh and directed by Christine Nicholson.

The production opens Friday, Oct. 3, and plays through Sunday, Oct. 19. Performances are at 7:30 pm on 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 and at 2:00 pm on Oct. 5, 12, 19. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre, Room 160, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, SARTA member, military, faculty and $20 for general admission. This production is recommended for ages 13 and older as there is adult language and themes. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins.

This dark comedy is set on a remote and insular Irish island, in the 1930's, between the wars. Amidst poverty and small minded gossip, Billy, a young man who is different, odd, an outcast, lives a life of quiet desperation and relentless mockery. When news arrives that a Hollywood film crew is coming to the neighboring island, Billy takes a chance and risks everything to escape his miserable life for a fresh start. McDonagh is also known for his films, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Martin McDonagh is a British-Irish playwright and filmmaker known for his dark humor, complex characters, and intricate dialogue, exemplified by acclaimed plays like The Beauty Queen of Leenane and films such as In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin. Born in London to Irish parents, he has won an Academy Award for his short film Six Shooter and has received multiple BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Olivier Awards for his work, which often explores themes of violence and morality against a backdrop of rural Ireland.

Christine Nicholson has been teaching Theatre at the University/College level for over twenty years, directing professionally for nearly as long, and has been a working actor since the 1980s. She is Associate Producer/Director for the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, a founding member of Splinter Group Theatre (a theatre dedicated to Panto), and a member of Wildflower Women's Ensemble. She's directed 12TH NIGHT (twice), ROMEO AND JULIET, 3 MUSKETEERS, COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO for Sac Shakes, HAMLET and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM for Sac State, and MIDSUMMER at both UC Berkeley and STC. She's also adapted and directed 10 productions for SCC's Shakespeare Lite. She played Feste/12TH NIGHT at Big Idea Theatre; Rosalind /AS YOU LIKE IT at Tahoe Shakespeare; Antipholus/COMEDY OF ERRORS, Emilia/OTHELLO, and Lady Macbeth at Sacramento Shakespeare; and title roles in /KING LEAR and MACBETH, Angelo/MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Dogberry/MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Friar Lawrence/ROMEO AND JULIET for Wildflower Women's Ensemble. Other favorite roles include Martha/…Virginia Woolf, Anna/CLOSER, and Greta/CARTHAGINIANS. Christine holds an MFA in Theatre from UC Davis (Irish Drama focus).﻿

THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN is directed by Christine Nicholson. The artistic team includes Nicole (costume design), Wiley (scenic and lighting design), Scott Bailey (properties design) Tobi Putzel (sound design), Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin (intimacy/fight choreographer), Carissa Meagher (Dialect Coaching) and Juju Osuna Moreno (stage manager).

The cast includes Sean Thomas Olivares, Mac Knight, Riley J. Burke, Pablo Baxter, Joseph Kowalski, Luther Hanson, Tim Sapunor, Kathleen Poe, Joy Gee, Holly Nicola, Tatum Riordan, Robin Sanchez, Myah Doty, Caitlin Brown and Dennis Redpath.