THANK YOU FOR YOUR ORDER to Be Presented by Capital Stage's 2024–25 Apprentice Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Capital Stage’s 2024–25 Apprentice Company will present the 10th Annual Apprentice Showcase with a production of Thank You for Your Order by Jessica Moss, running July 1–13, 2025.

Co-directed by apprentices Katie Halstead and Jarod Wiggins, the one-hour play will be fully produced by the Apprentice Company, with mentorship from Capital Stage’s staff and crew.

Each year, Capital Stage offers early-career artists the opportunity to participate in its Apprentice Program, gaining hands-on experience across all aspects of production. The annual Apprentice Showcase marks the culmination of that yearlong journey.

In Thank You for Your Order, Zara is committed to saving the planet—though to her boyfriend Matty, it feels more like purging their belongings and reading doomsday articles. But everything changes when Jocelyn, a worker at a not-so-subtly familiar mega-corporation’s fulfillment center, falls in love with Matty’s order and ships herself directly to him. Suddenly, boxes are everywhere, identities are upended, and a chaos-loving robot named Alexa (no relation) keeps encouraging it all. At the heart of the story lies a darkly funny exploration of love, consumption, and how to resist—or give in to—the convenient seductions of late-stage capitalism.

The production features Zaara Little, Katie Halstead, and Jarod Wiggins.

Playwright Jessica Moss is a Juilliard-trained writer and performer whose credits include Instagirl (2023 Neukom Prize), Funnie: The Most Lamentable Comedie of Jane the Foole (Leah Ryan’s FEWW Prize, O’Neill finalist), Our Play (2023 Lanford Wilson Award), and Cam Baby (Toronto Fringe New Play Winner, Weissberger finalist), among others.

Katie Halstead is a Sacramento State alum (B.A. Theatre, 2022), whose directing debut began as assistant director for The Rocky Horror Picture Show. She’s known locally for performances in Spring Awakening, Hedda Gabler, and Twelfth Night.

Jarod Wiggins, a 2023 graduate of Sac State’s Theatre Arts program, brings a background in acting, singing, and stage combat. They are also an Actor Combatant certified by the Society of American Fight Directors and a musician with the band Midnight Zombies.

Comments

Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...