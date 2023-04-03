Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This Month

This two-day festival features workshops taught by their team of teaching artists, performances from their talented School of the Arts students, and more.

Apr. 03, 2023  

The Sacramento Theatre Company is
gearing up to host the Sacramento
Theatre Arts Festival! This two-day festival
features workshops taught by their team of teaching artists, performances from their talented School of the Arts students, vendors, sponsors (like you!), a silent auction, and on Saturday evening, their
Black & Red Gala - Acting with the Stars! The best part? The funds that they are raising over this open house type event will go to support their scholarship fund and keep costs low for children to attend
live theatre in the capital region.


As one of the oldest and one of the largest professional arts institutions in the region, STC presents classical, musical, and contemporary plays, as well as world premieres. At the core of their organization is their world class education program which includes conservatory programs that allow students grades 4-12 performance opportunities alongside STC's professional actors. Other STC educational efforts include their School Partnership Program which provides hands-on, in-school theatre training as well as theatre arts integration in the classroom, and after-school programs throughout multiple school districts in Sacramento. They also host over 15,000 students per year for school field trip performances of their professional productions, often allowing children to see live theatre for the very first time.

Event Details:


Time and Date:
Saturday April 15th, 10:00 am- 4:00 pm
Sunday April 16th, 10:00 am- 4:00 pm
Cost: $50 for a one day pass and $100 for an All-Access weekend
pass (excluding Black and Red Gala)
Tickets: Available through STC's Box Office at 1419 H Street in
Sacramento and online at Click Here




